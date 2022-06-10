Random COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada will be suspended at all airports across the country until the end of the month, federal officials said.

A joint statement from a number of federal ministries announced the move on Friday. It added that starting on July 1, all random testing will be done off-site.

“The Government of Canada recognizes the impact that significant wait times at some Canadian airports are having on travellers. We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season,” officials said in a statement.

“Our efforts are having a positive impact. Current traveller wait times at all major Canadian airports continue to decrease.”

The announcement comes amid growing calls from the travel industry to drop remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions to ease delays at airports, which have been seeing long lineups at customs and pre-boarding screenings.

More to come…