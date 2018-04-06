

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The mother of an Ottawa-area teen with a rare and painful skin condition says her son, who worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the disease, has died.

In a Facebook post today, Tina Boileau calls her son, Jonathan Pitre, a “fearless warrior” and says he fought to increase people's understanding of epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

EB is a rare genetic disorder that causes skin to blister and fall off, sometimes even with the slightest touch.

Boileau says her family is thankful for the support they've received but is requesting privacy as they grieve.

Tributes are pouring in for the teen.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls Pitre “a hero in every sense of the word.”

Trudeau said the teen was “a courageous and determined fighter who persisted in the face of every challenge, and who inspired so many.”

The Ottawa Senators said on Twitter that the hockey team is mourning the loss of a “special friend.”

“He taught us what courage and resilience really is, all the while displaying his trademark enthusiasm and smile,” the Senators said. “We'll all miss you, Jonathan.”

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said Pitre “lived his life to the fullest every day with grace, humour and determination.”