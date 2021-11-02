Ottawa to ease international flight restrictions by Nov. 30
Air India flight 187 from New Delhi lands at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday, April 23, 2021. The flight was the last landing allowed after all flights from India and Pakistan to Canada were suspended. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021 11:55AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Transport Canada is easing its restrictions on international flight arrivals and increasing the number of Canadian airports where international flights will be allowed to land, effective Nov. 30.
International passenger flights are currently restricted to landing at 10 Canadian airports.
Eight more airports will be added to the list at the end of November.
More coming.