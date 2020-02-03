

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government will provide an update about Canada's response to the novel coronavirus today as a plane prepares to evacuate hundreds of Canadians from the locked-down Chinese city of Wuhan.

The House of Commons health committee will also receive a briefing this afternoon where health officials will likely be grilled about the plan to quarantine the evacuees at an Ontario military base.

Canada is still awaiting final approval for the evacuation from Chinese authorities so there is no timeline yet for when the chartered plane will arrive at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

Everyone on board, including staff and flight crew, will remain at the base for 14 days for further medical assessment and observation to ensure they have not contracted the illness.

There are now 325 Canadians asking for help to return to Canada from Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the virus which is under quarantine.

More than 300 people have died from the disease while 14,000 have been infected, including four in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.