York Regional Police have released new video showing the dramatic rescue of three stranded boaters in Lake Simcoe last month.

Police say that three individuals rented a canoe and went out on the lake on the afternoon of June 24 but soon found themselves drifting away from the shoreline amid heavy winds.

The video released by police on Thursday captures the audio of the 911 call made by one of the boaters, as well as their eventual rescue by members of the York Regional Police Marine Unit.

In it, the caller explains that they were “stuck in the middle of the river” in the boat and that one of the people with her was having a “panic and asthma attack.”

The caller is not able to provide a location at first but eventually says that she believes they are near Sibbald Point Provincial Park after the operator makes that suggestion based on the nearby landmarks.

“We went our first time canoeing,” the caller explains.

“Is this going be your last time canoeing?” the operator replies.

“Yes,” the caller exclaims.

The entire 911 call unfolds within about two minutes and by the end of it the police rescue boat had pulled up alongside the boaters.

Police say that the three women were all taken to shore and fortunately did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

“Officers with the Marine Unit would like to remind anyone heading out on the water that help can find you faster if you are able to relay your exact location to emergency call takers. Learn to familiarize yourself with the GPS on your phone or consider installing an app that can assist you with determining your location,” a news release issued by police notes. “Remember that weather conditions can change quickly on Lake Simcoe resulting in high winds and large waves.”