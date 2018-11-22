

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Community leaders say the city’s Out of the Cold shelters will be better prepared to deal with the needs of their growing number of clients this winter thanks to additional funding and expanded mental health resources.

In a news conference at city hall on Thursday, city councillors Joe Mihevc and Kristyn Wong-Tam alongside members of the Interfaith Coalition to Fight Homelessness and the Canadian Mental Health Association, announced improvements to the Out of the Cold shelters this season.

The group said the $500,000 in additional funding previously approved by city council has resulted in a “new staffing model” and more “financial stability.”

They added that the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Toronto branch will be expanding its shelter pilot project by deploying CMHA staff at six more Out of the Cold shelters in Toronto.

Steve Lurie, the executive director of the CMHA Toronto, said statistics gathered during the pilot show clients frequently asked for information on treating medical issues, inquired about how to get housing, and were interested in more information on finding employment.

“You can see this wasn’t CMHA staff providing therapy but actually providing support to people to help them on their journey,” Lurie said.

“This service at least helps people solve their short-term problems and gives people somebody to talk to and I think that is the most important initiative.”

There are currently 12 Out of the Cold shelters in the Toronto area.

“As more and more people are on the street and as the needs of those folks are more and more complex, it is important to introduce other kinds of services to support the clients,” Mihevc said at the news conference.