

Codi Wilson and Chris Fox, CP24.com





Street outreach workers will visit the supervised injection site at Moss Park tonight to ensure that anyone there without a place to sleep will be able to access shelter space, Mayor John Tory says.

On Saturday night volunteers at the facility told CP24 that they had to send a number of patrons out into the frigid cold after being told by intake officials with the city’s shelter system that there were no beds available at nearby facilities.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, Tory said that he has been told by staff that while the occupancy rate across the shelter system was at 95 per cent on Saturday night, there were 60 available spaces at the winter respite site at the Better Living Centre and another 20 to 30 at the Peter Street referral centre.

He said that in order to ensure that anyone seeking shelter has access to it; a street outreach team will be sent to the Moss Park supervised injection site before it closes tonight.

The city also says that the TTC will be redirecting buses to stop in front of the building for anyone using transit to get there.

“Staff have been working throughout the day to clarify information about where people can find shelter in the city and to let people know that shelter is available,” Tory said in his statement. “I've also been assured by staff that the city outreach team will visit the Moss Park overdose prevention site tonight before it closes to ensure anyone who needs shelter is able to access it.”

The city recently opened up the new 24-hour shelter inside a section of the Better Living Centre rather than asking the federal government for permission to use the Moss Park and Fort York armouries as emergency shelters, as some councillors and anti-poverty advocates had pushed for.

In his statement, Tory said that he stands by that decision, which he said was made on the basis of staff advice.

Ward 27 Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, however, told CP24 on Sunday that more needs to be done.

She said that winter respite sites like the one at the Better Living Centre are not permanent shelters and are essentially a “band aid solution” for what has become an “ongoing crisis.”

The city has set a standard of 90 per cent occupancy for its shelter system, though the actual occupancy on a night to night basis regularly exceeds the 95 per cent threshod and can be even higher in shelters for women and youth.

“I have never seen it so bad,” Wong-Tam said of overcrowding in the shelter system. “This has been the worst winter and staff at the front lines are saying that. Management may be saying something different but front-line staff, the ones working directly with street-involved people, are saying that they can’t get them into other facilities.”

Some people were turned away from Better Living Centre

While there were spaces available at the Better Living Centre on Saturday night, volunteers with the Moss Park supervised injection facility told CP24 that they were informed that the facility was at capacity when they called central intake. The volunteers also said that they called the facility directly at around 9 p.m. and were also told that there were no beds available.

It remains unclear what the source of that confusion was but Mark Aston, the executive director of the Fred Victor Centre, which is operating the respite site, says that people will not be turned away going forward.

“There was 71 people who spent the night here last night so there was capacity for another 30 plus people here. So there was certainly ability to take in more people. I’m not sure what happened,” he said. “This respite centre was opened specifically for the purpose of ensuring that everybody gets shelter who needs it, specifically when the weather is this cold out.”

Man turned away from shelter after 'miscommunication'

Aston said that he believes a “temporary miscommunication” was responsible for at least one person being turned away from the facility on Sunday morning.

The city’s director of shelter services told CP24 on Sunday that people and pets are still permitted to go inside the centre to warm up even if beds are not available, however, one person told CP24 outside the facility on Sunday that they were turned away after they were told the centre was at capacity.

When approached by CP24 about the rejection, security at the facility again repeated that they were at capacity.

“This morning I believe there was a temporary miscommunication with somebody who was doing security. That issue has been rectified and will not be repeating itself,” Aston said.

When asked if he is concerned about the number of people who may have been rejected due to the miscommunication, Aston said he believes it was an “isolated incident.”

“Our staff are very clear. We are here to provide shelter, three meals a day, access to washrooms, showers. They are very clear about the fact that this is here specifically to ensure that in the cold weather nobody is turned away,” he said.

Bitterly cold temperatures have created dangerous conditions outside for the city’s homeless population. Toronto and many parts of the province are under an extreme cold warning with forecasted wind chill values of -30 on Sunday.

An extreme cold weather alert issued by the city’s medical officer of health is also still in effect.