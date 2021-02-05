Barrie Police have asked an outside police service to conduct an independent investigation into a violent arrest that was caught on video and posted to social media.

The video was captured by a bystander and posted to Facebook on Thursday. It appears to show a police officer hitting a man with what appears to be a Taser and a short time later, smacking his head onto the pavement during an arrest.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Barrie Police said that the arrest occurred on Dunlop Street East at around 3 p.m. on Thursday. They say that the individual taken into custody, a 20-year-old man, was charged with causing a disturbance and assault in an attempt to resist arrest. He has since been released on a promise to appear.

“The images captured in the video are concerning to both the public and myself,” Chief Kimberley Greenwood said in the statement.

Barrie Police say arrangements are currently being made to have an outside police service lead the investigation into the incident.

They say that once the details are confirmed, the investigating agency’s contact information will be released so that anyone who witnessed the incident can come forward with information.

“The officer involved in the arrest has been reassigned to alternate duties pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement notes.

The suspect taken into custody was not injured during the course of the arrest and therefor the Special Investigations Unit, which investigates allegations of police misconduct, did not invoke its mandate.

The SIU only investigate incidents where there have been serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.