Outspoken social conservative Richard Decarie barred from Conservative leadership race
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Richard Decarie, a social conservative whose views were widely condemned by some senior Conservatives, has been barred from running the party's leadership race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 29, 2020 1:23PM EST
OTTAWA - Richard Decarie, a social conservative whose views have been condemned by some senior Conservatives, has been barred from running in the party's leadership race.
Decarie, who believes being LGBTQ is a choice and the government should defund abortion, had submitted the required application, fee and nomination signatures to run in the contest by Thursday's deadline.
He was also interviewed by the party, as per the rules.
Party spokesman Cory Hann says he can't say specifically why Decarie wasn't allowed to run.
Brad Trost, a former leadership candidate himself who had been helping Decarie, says the campaign was blindsided by the news.
It came in the form of a list released today by the party naming the eight official candidates now in the race.