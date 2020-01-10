John Crosbie speaks about former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chretien during his 80th birthday and marking 50 years in public service in Toronto on Tuesday, January 21, 2014. John Crosbie, a former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador who was known as much for his sharp wit as for his politics, has died at the age of 88. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette