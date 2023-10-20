Hamilton Police have arrested over 1,000 wanted individuals over the span of 18 months as part of an initiative to “hold suspects accountable” in the city.

The initiative, called Project KORA (Keeping Offenders Responsible and Accountable), has resulted in a significant number of arrests, as well as the seizure of restricted goods such as illicit drugs, firearms and other weapons, including a crossbow, taser, throwing stars and knives.

In a press release, police said they first initiated Project KORA in April of 2022. Since then, an additional 295 charges have been filed with the courts, on top of the more than 1,000 arrests as part of the initiative.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to gun violence “or any criminal activity” to contact officers at 905-546-4925, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.