More than 200 long-term care homes and retirement residences have not yet paid their personal support workers a $3 per hour pay enhancement provided by the provincial government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Minister of Long-Term Care.

Minister Merrilee Fullerton said there are still PSWs at both Extendicare and Chartwell that have not received the pay on top of their regular wages, according to letters obtained by CP24 that Fullerton wrote to the chief executive officers of both for-profit companies.

Fullerton said 217 homes have yet to pay their workers the funds, which were delivered to homes across the province on Dec. 10, 2020.

In the letters, Fullerton said she was “incredibly disappointed” to learn about PSWs who have not yet received the pay and is calling on the CEOs to “immediately resolve this matter.”

“Personal support workers don’t have the option to wait to show up to work, likewise no home should wait to pay them. These frontline heroes are working under extremely challenging conditions and it’s unacceptable that some workers are still waiting for their wage increase,” the Ministry of Long-Term Care’s office said in a statement to CP24.

In Oct. 2020, the government announced that $461 million would be distributed to long-term care homes and retirement residents to “temporarily enhance” the wages of PSWs and direct support workers by $3 per hour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extra funds came after the government provided temporary pandemic pay of $4 per hour for frontline workers in long-term care and retirement homes in Apr. 2020. The pandemic pay was effective for 16 weeks from Apr. 24 to Aug. 13, 2020.

Fullerton ended her letters to the CEOs by stating that the companies need to prioritize paying their workers the extra funds “on the same level of importance as it would paying its shareholders.”

CP24 has reached out to both Extendicare and Chartwell for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

Residents and staff in long-term care homes have been hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which began in March 2020.

As of Friday, 3,137 long-term care residents and 10 health care workers in these homes have died from the virus. Long-term care home fatalities represent almost 60 per cent of all virus-related deaths in Ontario. The province’s death toll stands at 5,289.

There are currently 250 active outbreaks of the virus at homes across the province.