More than 250 charges have been laid in the Town of Wasaga Beach and neighbouring areas as Ontario Provincial crack down on gatherings that could be connected to an unsanctioned car rally planned for the Labour Day weekend.

In a news release issued on Sunday, OPP said 97 charges were laid on Friday, and another 160 were laid on Saturday, some of which were for speeding, licence plate violations, vehicle tire violations and driver’s licence offences.

Police added that multiple vehicles were impounded as a result.

The charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor Licence and Control Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

There has been a heavy police presence in the Town of Wasaga Beach in anticipation of the car rally. Road closures and vehicle checkpoints have been in place to prevent modified vehicles from entering the beachfront town.

Wasaga Beach was also granted an injunction by the court to ban the car rally.

OPP also have a heightened presence in the surrounding townships of Clearwater and Springwater.

A car rally last year that saw some properties damaged resulted in nearly 200 charges being laid.