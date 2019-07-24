

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Poodle who was allegedly stolen during a knifepoint robbery in Scarborough early Wednesday morning has been found.

The incident occurred near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East at around 1 a.m.

Police say three suspects armed with a knife approached a man who was walking his dog in the area and demanded money.

When the victim could not produce any cash, police say the suspects stole his small Poodle and phone.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The dog, named Ding Ding, is a small grey and brown Toy Poodle who was wearing a red collar at the time of the robbery, police say.

Speaking to CP24 earlier in the day, Ding Ding’s owner pleaded with the dognappers not to hurt his seven-year-old pet.

“My wife and me (since) last night, we cannot sleep,” the dog’s owner said. “Please don’t hurt Ding Ding.”

He said his family is "heartbroken" following the theft of their pet.

"The dog is part of my family," he said. "You took the dog for nothing."

Around 6:40 p.m., Hu told CP24 that Ding Ding had been found in his building’s complex. He has since filed a report with police.

The first suspect has been described by police as a white male in his late teens who has a slim build, blond hair, and was wearing a light red jacket. This suspect, police say, was carrying the knife used to threaten the victim.

The second suspect is believed to be a black male in his late teens who stands about six-feet tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the robbery, police confirmed.

The third suspect has been described by investigators as a black male who is approximately six-feet tall and has a medium build.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the charge the suspects will likely face is robbery with a weapon.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.