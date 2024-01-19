The owner of a Toronto construction company has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation and police believe there could be victims across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

York Regional Police say an investigation into the North York business began in 2022.

According to police, the company owner allegedly purchased concrete forms and other construction materials using fraudulent bank drafts, which he would then sell to third parties at discounted rates.

“By the time the initial sellers discovered the bank drafts were fake the money was gone,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Police say about $600,000 was lost as a result of the frauds.

Ruzbeh Akhlaghi, owner of National Concrete Forming and Pars Concrete, was taken into custody on Jan. 16 in connection with the investigation. An unspecified amount of drugs was also seized.

The suspect has been charged with 28 offences, including six counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of false pretense, and three counts of uttering forced documents, among other things.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators say they believe similar transactions have been made for several years across the GTHA. They have released photos of the fraudulent company’s business card and are urging any potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to call York Regional Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6611 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.