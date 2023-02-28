A 55-year-old man who owns a Whitby restaurant has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a 2010 incident involving one of his employees.

Last month, a 32-year-old victim came to police with sexual assault allegations dating back to 2010.

The victim alleged that the owner of Chatterpaul’s restaurant, located on Brock Street North in Whitby, touched them inappropriately in the workplace.

Durham Regional Police arrested and charged James Chatterpaul, of Whitby, with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Investigators say they want to ensure there are no further victims, and are urging anyone with information about this case to contact D/Cst. Fitzgerald of the Central West Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-579-1520 x 1877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.