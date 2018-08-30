

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The owners of an Etobicoke rooming house that caught fire earlier this year, killing a tenant, pleaded guilty to numerous fire code and planning act offences last week and were fined.

On Feb. 22 at 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Byng Avenue, near Albion Road, for a report of a fire that eventually reached two alarms.

Three people were removed from a basement apartment unit in the dwelling.

One 21-year-old woman in the basement was found without vital signs and was rushed to hospital. She was later pronounced dead in hospital. Another occupant, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured in the blaze but survived.

The fire was largely contained to the basement unit.

An investigation by the Fire Marshal later revealed the fire started due to “accidental smoking.”

The City of Toronto says the home’s owners, Trong Huu Dinh and Tram Le, pleaded guilty to a Planning Act violation of using a building for a non-permitted purpose, as well as several Ontario Fire Code offences.

Huu Dinh was fined $1,000 for the Planning Act violation, $34,500 for the fire code violations and a victim surcharge of 25 per cent.

Tram Le received suspended sentences for the same offences.

Both are now on probation and cannot “operate any multi-unit residential occupancy unless the property is in compliance with all applicable statutes and regulations,” the city said Thursday.