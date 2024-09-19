GATINEAU, Que. -- Pablo Rodriguez has resigned as Canada's transport minister and the government's Quebec lieutenant so he can run for leadership of the provincial Liberal party.

A senior government official told The Canadian Press that a new transport minister will be installed at a ceremony at Rideau Hall this afternoon.

Rodriguez says he's also leaving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus so that he can set his own priorities and focus on Quebec.

He plans to sit as an independent member of Parliament until next January, saying that will avoid an expensive byelection so close to the next federal election.

Rodriguez says he doesn't want an election right away and will vote against the non-confidence motion the Conservatives plan to introduce next week.

His resignation comes the same week as the Liberals lost a key byelection in a stronghold riding in Montreal to the Bloc Quebecois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.