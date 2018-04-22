

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have deemed a package found at Yonge-Dundas Square on Sunday night to be harmless.

Emergency crews were called to the square just after 8 p.m. for a report of a suitcase or backpack left in the square.

The chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear explosives team was sent to the scene

Neighbouring Eaton’s Centre was not evacuated, but the pedestrian area of the square was, police said.

The southbound lanes of Yonge Street were closed at Dundas Street to allow for an investigation.

At about 9 p.m., police said the package was deemed to be harmless and all emergency personnel left the scene.