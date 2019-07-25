

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





Investigators have released images of a man and woman wanted after a small husky puppy named Gucci was taken outside Maple Leaf Gardens earlier this month.

Toronto police say that on July 12, male and a female were seen outside of the Loblaws at 60 Carlton Street.

They allegedly approached a four-month old husky puppy that was tied to a post outside the store.

Its owner was inside the store shopping.

They allegedly untied the dog and fled the scene with him.

The male suspect is described as white, 30-40 years-old, with a slim build and blonde hair. He was clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black and white design on the front and brown pants.

The female suspect is described as white, 30-40 years-old with a slim build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a cream coloured patterned blouse, white denim jeans with rips in the knees.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division at 416-808-5100.