Pair took husky tied to post outside Maple Leaf Gardens: police
Gucci the husky is shown in a handout image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt , CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:30PM EDT
Investigators have released images of a man and woman wanted after a small husky puppy named Gucci was taken outside Maple Leaf Gardens earlier this month.
Toronto police say that on July 12, male and a female were seen outside of the Loblaws at 60 Carlton Street.
They allegedly approached a four-month old husky puppy that was tied to a post outside the store.
Its owner was inside the store shopping.
They allegedly untied the dog and fled the scene with him.
The male suspect is described as white, 30-40 years-old, with a slim build and blonde hair. He was clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black and white design on the front and brown pants.
The female suspect is described as white, 30-40 years-old with a slim build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a cream coloured patterned blouse, white denim jeans with rips in the knees.
Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division at 416-808-5100.