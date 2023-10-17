

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Palestinian ambassador to Canada says she warned Ottawa six months ago that rising tensions in the region were going to explode into violence.

Mona Abuamara, the chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to Canada, said in an interview that Israel's far-right government has made it harder to work toward peace.

Abuamara said she's deeply disturbed by the recent bloodshed in the region, where more than 4,000 people have died on both sides of an escalating conflict.

It began when Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis in brazen attacks on Oct. 7, with Israel retaliating by firing rockets into the Gaza Strip and cutting off water, food and electricity from the territory.

Abuamara said Canada should support a ceasefire and push Israel to work toward Ottawa's long-standing policy of a two-state solution.

Israel insists it is trying to clear out Hamas's leadership in the Gaza Strip to prevent terrorist attacks and says it's not targeting civilians, but the United Nations has said the current siege violates international law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.