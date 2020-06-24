CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Pandemic fines top $13 million, study says; punitive approach criticized
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:12AM EDT
TORONTO - A report out today finds officers across Canada issued more than 10,000 tickets for alleged violations of anti-pandemic emergency measures.
The research indicates fines between April 1 and June 15 totalled at least $13 million.
Quebec was the most punitive in its approach, followed by Ontario and Nova Scotia.
The study was done by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and a university-based project on policing the pandemic.
It finds a key issue with the enforcement approach is that marginalized and vulnerable groups tended to bear the brunt of police and bylaw action.
The association says a public health crisis was "twisted" into a public order crisis.