

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have not been able to locate a person spotted parachuting in the downtown core over the weekend.

The incident was captured on camera by a woman on her balcony in the area of Sherbourne and Bloor streets on Saturday.

In the video, a parachuter is seen floating between residential buildings before landing in a parkette.

By the time police arrived on scene, the parachuter was gone.

“If you find someone doing this, they can possibly face the charge of public mischief, which is a criminal offence,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

“Something like this kind of activity within the city limits it something we strongly discourage for obviously reasons. I mean this person could put themselves in harm’s way. They can put someone else in harm’s way.”

This is not the first time a parachuter has been spotted floating around the downtown core.

On Christmas Day, a man was seen base-jumping off of a 70-storey condo tower that was under construction. Another person was spotted last summer parachuting over the lake at dusk.

“It (parachuting) is more common than most people would think,” Adam Mabee, president of the Parachute School of Toronto, said. “Usually it is done very quietly and out of sight. Sometimes people do see it like this but I think most of them happen without many witnesses.”