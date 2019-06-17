

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to gather in the downtown core today for a parade and rally in honour of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Elated fans watched the team make history on Thursday night after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, a franchise first for the Raptors.

The win also marked the first time a Toronto team has won a major professional sports championship since the Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

Today’s parade will start at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Exhibition Place and will move east on Lake Shore Boulevard before turning north onto York Street and University Avenue. It will ultimately head east on Queen Street and will end in Nathan Phillips Square for a rally at 12:30 p.m.

A parade-viewing party will also be held at Coronation Park on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Five open air double decker buses will carry Raptors players and their family and friends. Raptors global ambassador Drake will be given his own float.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri will ride in the parade with his family in a grey, Ford convertible while head coach Nick Nurse will be with his family in a red Ford convertible.

Ten Ford F-150 vehicles will carry Raptors coaching staff and families and a parade float carrying the board of directors and significant others will follow.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia will serve as the honourary parade marshal.

The following road closures will be in effect as of 9 a.m.:

• Bay Street between Dundas Street and Richmond Street West.

• Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue.

• Chestnut and Elizabeth Streets will be fully closed.

• Armoury Street will have restricted access

• Eastbound exit ramps from the Gardiner Expressway for Spadina and York-Bay-Yonge

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment previously said that as many as two million people could show up for the big event on Monday, which has been declared “We The North” day.

Fans arrived at Nathan Phillips Square as early as Saturday night to get a spot for the rally and people from around the province and country are expected to arrive in the city today to celebrate the landmark occasion. As of Monday morning, thousands of fans packed into Nathan Phillips Square for the event.

Mayor John Tory has encouraged Toronto employers to allow their employees to take off some time to celebrate

“It is just a day to have some fun and it is going to be a great party," Tory said Monday morning.

Good morning Toronto! Today is #WeTheNorthDay! Our city is ready to celebrate the @Raptors NBA championship with a parade and rally. Encouraging everyone to come out for today’s #RaptorsParade! #WeTheNorth #WeTheChampions pic.twitter.com/hKWqobBkRC — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 17, 2019

The city is advising members of the public to take public transit if they plan to attend today’s parade.

“If you’re coming down to celebrate, whether it’s at Nathan Phillips Square or to take in the parade anywhere along the route, leave the car at home,” City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said Sunday.

“Take public transit – you’re guaranteed to get there instead of sitting in traffic.”

Several TTC routes will also be on diversion as a result of the festivities:

• 5 Avenue Rd

• 6 Bay

• 29 Dufferin

• 121 Fort York-Esplanade

• 501 Queen, 504 King

• 509 Harbourfront

• 510 Spadina

• 511 Bathurst.

• The 510 Spadina will not be available at Union Station.

Go Transit previously said that all regular routes will be running Monday and Union Station will remain open.