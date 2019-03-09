

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A paramedic was taken to hospital as a precaution after a patient transfer ambulance slammed into a guardrail in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Police say that the vehicle was travelling southbound on the Redhill Valley Parkway when it lost control and went into the guardrail near Queenston Road.

They say that two paramedics were travelling in the vehicle at the time and one of them was taken to hospital to get checked out after she complained of back pain.

There was no patient in the ambulance at the time.

The cause of the collision remains unclear, though the speed limit on the roadway was recently lowered from 90 km/h to 80 km/h after a report came to light that suggested the asphalt was more slippery than it should be.