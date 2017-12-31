Paramedics: 1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after Brampton crash
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 6:11AM EST
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Brampton late Saturday night.
The crash occurred on Colonel Bertram Road, near Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road, at around 11 p.m.
Peel Paramedics say a car struck a tree in the area and one person was transported from the scene to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s current condition is not known.