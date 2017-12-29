

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton overnight.

Peel Paramedics say a dump truck and minivan collided near Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road shortly before midnight.

The male driver of the minivan was initially taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later transferred to a trauma centre with life-threatening. He is now listed in non-life-threatening condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads were shut down in the area for the police investigation but have since reopened.