

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been hospitalized after a fire at an apartment building in Mississauga early this morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Paisley Boulevard East, near Hurontario Street and Queensway East.

Peel paramedics say two people were taken from the building suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. They are in believed to be in serious condition

The ages and genders of victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.