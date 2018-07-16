

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Five people, including three children, were rushed to hospital early this morning following a serious collision on Highway 401 in North York.

The three-vehicle crash occurred in the eastbound collector lanes near Leslie Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Paramedics say two adults, a woman in her 50s and another woman in her 60s, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the injured children suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution. A third child was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. The child, paramedics say, is believed to be under the age of two.

The eastbound collector lanes are currently closed at Leslie Street due to the collision.