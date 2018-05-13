

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead after paramedics say it appears he fell from an electrical tower in Toronto’s North Fairbank neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ronald and Castlefield avenues at around 6:15 a.m. after a person was reportedly spotted on the ground near a bicycle path in the area.

Paramedics say they believe a man in his 20s scaled an electrical tower in the neighbourhood and fell to the ground after a small flash or explosion occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to paramedics, the Toronto Police Service and the Office of the Coroner are investigating the circumstances around the man’s death.