Paramedics: Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in Fairbank suffers critical injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:35AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:25AM EST
Toronto paramedics say a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a TTC bus in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood this morning.
The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. in the area of Eglinton and McRoberts avenues, near Caledonia Road.
The victim, who is believed to be a man in his 70s, was taken to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
