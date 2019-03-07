

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a TTC bus in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood this morning.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. in the area of Eglinton and McRoberts avenues, near Caledonia Road.

The victim, who is believed to be a man in his 70s, was taken to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

More to come…