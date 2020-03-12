

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Parents in Toronto are paying the highest median fees in the country when it comes to childcare, according to a new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The study, which was released on Thursday, found that the median fee for children under the age of two in Toronto is $1,774 per month, which would equal out to more than $21,000 a year.

That is nearly $230 a month more than the second most expensive jurisdiction in Vaughan and nearly $500 a month more than the most expensive jurisdiction outside of the GTA – Iqaluit ($1,300).

Toronto also had the most expensive fees for toddlers ($1,457) and the third most expensive fee for pre-school-aged children ($1,207), according to the study.

It should be noted that the GTA, on the whole, was much more expensive than other regions with Vaughan, Markham and Oakville also among the top five for infants, toddlers and pre-school aged children.

“This year’s survey confirms the conclusion of our previous surveys: the lower child care fees that we see in some Canadian jurisdictions are due to public policy, not market pressures,” the study says. “It also illustrates how a variety of policy elements, such as fee regulation, auspice and levels of public funding, play a role in determining child care fees.”

The study pointed out that childcare tended to be significantly cheaper in the four provinces that have introduce set fees and caps for some centres – Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

It also said that there has been a reduction in childcare costs in municipalities that have initiated “fee reduction pilot programs” using federal funding that was first rolled out in 2017.

In Peel Region, for example, parents get a $12 a day break for childcare due to a fee reduction initiative and in Hamilton parents save $10 a day due to a similar initiative. As a result, fees in those cities have declined. They are down 9 per cent in Brampton since 2017 and 11 per cent in Hamilton.

“It now seems likely that due to provincial cuts, these Ontario fee reduction programs may not be continued,” the study warns.