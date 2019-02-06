

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The parents of a two-year-old girl said workers at a Roncesvalles daycare “downplayed” the injuries their daughter sustained after a piece of ceiling fell on her during nap time.

Emergency crews were called to the daycare, located in the area of Dundas Street West and Boustead Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a structural collapse.

According to her parents, Isla was believed to be napping at the time that a piece of the 15 to 16 foot-high ceiling fell on her.

There were 21 children and nine staff members that had to be evacuated from the building. At the time, police said one child had to be taken to hospital for treatment. The other children were led to a waiting emergency vehicle staffed by paramedics before they were picked up by their parents.

David and Monika Hesch said they received a phone call from staff notifying them that their daughter sustained some small scratches and were redirected to the hospital while on their way to pick her up at the daycare.

“She was attached to a gurney, bloody and face swollen,” David Hesch said. “She was very, very scared, very confused. There was a lot of dirt, dust, blood.”

A photo posted to social media showed the young girl with a swollen eye and multiple cuts across one side of her face.

Isla’s parents said they were upset about the way the daycare described the situation to them.

“It was pretty heart-wrenching to go from thinking that it was maybe a minor scrape, like a fall of some sort, to actually needing immediate emergency assistance,” David Hesch said.

The Hesch’s said they received two emails from the daycare since Isla was sent to hospital regarding the matter, but no phone calls.

“I think that is really what upset us the most,” he said.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Ola Daycare but have yet to receive a response.

An inspector was called in to investigate and found that the building was structurally sound, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said on Monday. The exact cause of the partial collapse was, however, not determined.

The Hesch’s said they have enrolled their daughter in a new daycare facility.