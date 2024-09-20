The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.

It’s the first civil case launched against Kenneth Law, who is facing criminal charges of murder and abetting suicide in connection with 14 deaths across Ontario.

Among those deaths is that of Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez, whose parents allege in a notice of claim filed this month in Newmarket courthouse that she obtained a “suicide kit” from Law and a company he operates online in August or September 2022.

“The Plaintiffs plead the Defendant Law operated this online store with the primary intent of assisting, luring and/or enabling suicide to vulnerable individuals such as Jeshennia,” the suit says.

In the suit, parents Leonardo Bedoya Forero and Maria Lopez Ocana claim damages totalling $2 million.

The suit also claims that doctors at Southlake Hospital repeatedly discharged Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez without proper psychiatric treatment.

The claims have not been proven in court.

Law remains in custody, facing 14 counts of first-degree murder and 14 counts of aiding and abetting suicide relating to deadly products he allegedly sold on his websites.

Investigators previously said they believe Law sent more than 1,200 packages that may have contained instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries.

Police said that approximately 160 of those packages were sent to addresses in Canada.

Law’s lawyer has said he plans to plead not guilty, and is not responsible for what people do with his products.

A hearing in the criminal case is expected Friday.