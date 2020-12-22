The Ford government is lowering electricity rates for a 28-day period and offering $200 grants to the parents of secondary school students as part of a wider effort to help Ontarians get by amid a provincewide lockdown that will take effect on Boxing Day.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during a news conference at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

He said that beginning on Jan. 1 electricity prices will be capped at the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour for a period of 28 days, just like they were during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.

Ford also said that the Support for Learners Program will be expanded and that the parents of secondary school students will now be eligible for a $200 one-time grant per child as well.

Previously the grants were only available to the parents of children ages 12 and under.

“My friends we will do whatever we can to support you, we will spare no expense. But we need your help as well,” he said. “Don’t go to parties or social gatherings and don’t gather with people outside of your household, especially over the holidays.”

As part of the lockdown, elementary schools in southern Ontario will be remote-only from Jan. 4 through Jan. 11 and secondary schools will be remote-only from Jan. 4 until Jan. 25.

Applications under the expanded support for learners program will be open from Jan. 11 until Feb. 8.

Parents of children ages 12 and under can already apply and have until Jan. 15 to do so.