

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The parents of a 27-year-old pregnant woman brutally murdered 20 days before her due date in 2017 want to bring awareness to the fact that the man charged in this case only faced one murder charge.

“Our daughter was nine-months pregnant at the time of her death,” Sherry Goberdhan said on Wednesday, one day ahead of the sentencing hearing in the case. “There will be no justice for her (the unborn baby).”

Arianna Goberdhan was found dead in a home near Brock and Taunton roads in Pickering on the evening of April 7, 2017. Police were called to the scene for a report of domestic disturbance at the time.

She was found with obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced dead.

Arianna Goberdhan’s parents said their daughter was stabbed 17 times.

Her husband, 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig was arrested in Markham one day after the incident. He was subsequently charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Sherry and Chan Goberdhan said, for the sake of their unborn grandchild, they want Canadian law changed.

Under the Criminal Code, a child is only considered to be murdered if it has lived outside the body of its mother.

“I’m not sure what the sentence will be and we’re hoping that the judge does pay us the ceiling with respect to the sentencing because case law right now says between 15 and 17 years for domestic violence cases, we hope that she goes into the 20s but that still doesn’t take (the unborn baby) into consideration,” Sherry Goberdhan said.

“It’s the government who needs to step up and say we understand what these people are saying, we understand what they are going through, they are grieving for not just one, but two. When we cremated our child, our daughter, she was holding her daughter and she was full term and she was perfect. She was perfect in every way so for the law to tell me that she was not a human being is totally wrong.”

Chan Goberdhan said his daughter was “defenseless and helpless” at the time of her murder and her baby was “taken from her violently.”

“Arianna wasn’t given a choice,” he said. “She couldn’t even protect her baby of nine months.”

“We are trying to get the laws changed. The message we are trying to get out to the population is if we can get this law passed it may possibly prevent future pregnant moms from losing their babies. The assailant might think twice before he decides to do what he wants to do.”

Arianna Goberdhan was a joy and light to the earth, her parents said.

“If she walked into this room right now it would just light up and I’m not just saying that because I’m her mom. There were 41 victim impact statements read in court on March 28 and they all had the same story,” Sherry Goberdhan said.

“She was compassionate, she was kind, she was caring, she was giving, she was selfless.”

Her father said she spent many early weekend mornings helping those in need.

“Arianna did a lot of charity work. I remember on Saturday at six o’clock in the morning, we were sleeping and Arianna would not be home,” he said. “We would find out later that Arianna would leave in the morning to go downtown to volunteer, to feed the homeless and volunteer at a shelter.”

“That’s the person that Arianna was.”

Ahead of the sentencing hearing, Chan Goberdhan said he feels “very little emotions.”

“There are no winners in this, there are losers,” he said. “We are not going there to collect a prize, we are not going there to collect an award because nothing is going to bring our child and grandchild back.”

“Tomorrow is just a day where justice will be served.”

Baig is expected to be sentenced on Thursday morning in Ajax. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January.