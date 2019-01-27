

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Parents say talking to their kids about cannabis has changed post-legalization as weed has become a more visible part of daily life across the country.

Ashleigh Brown, founder of SheCann, which allows Canadian women to share their experiences using medical cannabis, says talking to kids about weed shouldn't be a one-time conversation like having "the talk" but that it should be a continuous dialog.

Brown says she began using medical cannabis in 2016 so her young kids thought pot was strictly a medicine, but Brown says she began to educate her kids about how people use cannabis for many reasons.

Brown and April Pride, founder of cannabis lifestyle brand Van der Pop, say it's important to have these conversations with children as it is inevitable that weed will around them at parties and on the street.

They say children growing up post-legalization need to be educated the same way they would about alcohol, stressing that it is only for adults.

Brown and Pride say they hide and lock away their stash from their kids, but they believe avoiding the conversation about cannabis use encourages stigma and doesn't help their kids with making their own decisions.