

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The principal of a Whitby elementary school has written a letter to parents advising them about a recent incident in which a stranger attempted to convince a student to get into their vehicle.

Sir Samuel Steele Public School Principal Jeffrey Knox notified parents of the incident in a letter that was sent out on Thursday.

He said that the stranger reportedly approached the student and told them to get into their car but drove away after the student ran to safety.

“We commend our student for their quick thinking and reporting the situation to an adult. Durham Regional Police Service have been contacted and are following up on the report,” the letter states.

In his letter, Knox said that the school will be “reviewing safety tips in an age-appropriate manner in all classes” in the wake of the incident.

He said that given the incident it is a good time for parents and guardians to also review general safety tips with their children.