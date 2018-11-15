

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in what police say was a violent assault inside a Parkdale restaurant.

The alleged assault took place inside a restaurant in the Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street area at around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Police say that a suspect entered the restaurant and got into some sort of verbal dispute with another man, whom he exchanged “hostile comments” with.

The suspect is then alleged to have punched that man, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

Police say the suspect then proceeded to kick and stomp on the man’s unconscious body before approaching an employee, pushing them and demanding that they erase the video of the incident.

The suspect eventually fled the restaurant on foot and was last seen headed eastbound, according to police.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 to 40 years old with a medium build and a beard.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to come forward.