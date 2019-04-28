

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A stabbing in Parkdale on Sunday afternoon has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Macdonell Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said a male victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre to be treated for his injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim was conscious and breathing at the time of the transport.

A suspect wanted in connection with this incident has been described by investigators only as a white male, who was wearing all dark clothing at the time. The direction in which the suspect fled the scene is not known, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers or Crime Stoppers.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.