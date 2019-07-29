

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Three people suffered stab wounds early Monday morning after what is believed to have started as a road rage incident in Parkdale, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of King Street and Beaty Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out in the area.

Police say three people sustained stab wounds but one of the victims refused to be transported to hospital.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are searching for more than one suspect and the perpetrators fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle or suspects.