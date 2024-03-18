

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Members of Parliament are set to vote today on an NDP motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to "officially recognize the state of Palestine."

Liberal MPs have been divided over the Israel-Hamas war and discussed the vote during a call this morning ahead of debate on the motion.

Outspoken Liberal MP Salma Zahid, from the Greater Toronto Area, says she intends to vote in favour of the motion.

But Anthony Housefather, a Liberal from Montreal, says the motion calls for a list of measures that are "hostile to Israel."

The non-binding motion also calls on the government to demand an immediate ceasefire and halt the trade of military goods with Israel.

Muslim advocates are calling on MPs to vote in favour, while Israel's ambassador to Canada says they must not.