

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press





A House of Commons committee will investigate how a man who is now facing terror charges was admitted to Canada and obtained citizenship.

Members of Parliament on the public safety and national security committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to launch a study on the terror suspects arrested in the Toronto area last month.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., and face nine terrorism charges including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The RCMP announced the charges on July 31 and said the two men were "in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto."

Most of the charges relate to activities that allegedly happened in Canada. The elder Eldidi, who the RCMP says is a Canadian citizen, is also charged with one count of aggravated assault outside the country.

A spokesperson said last week the police force is waiting for confirmation on the status of Mostafa Eldidi.

The committee will begin its study later this month and will invite Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc to testify.

LeBlanc says federal departments are reviewing how two men with suspected links to a terrorist group abroad were allowed into Canada.

During a news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will share findings "in the appropriate moment."

"We're taking this extremely seriously because Canadians need to have confidence in our immigration system," Trudeau said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.