Milton MPP Parm Gill is resigning from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet and giving up his seat at Queen's Park as he says he intends to return to the House of Commons.

The minister of Red Tape Reduction made the announcement on the social media platform X on Thursday evening, saying his decision to step down was made following a discussion with his family.

"In recent months, many members of our community have reached out urging me to join Pierre Poilievre's team and to continue to deliver for Milton but at the federal level," Gill said,

"I am motivated to continue to fight for the constituents of Milton by joining Pierre Poilievre's common sense Conservative team in their efforts to defeat Justin Trudeau's Liberal-NDP costly coalition."

Gill was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2018 and served as the provincial minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

"It has been a privilege to work as the Minister of Red Tape Reduction and formerly the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. The hardworking people of Milton have given me the tremendous honour of being their representative in the Ontario Legislature," the MPP said in the statement.

"I want to thank Premier Ford for his confidence in me and for helping me deliver for Milton and our great province."

Before his stint at Queen's Park, Gill was a member of Parliament representing the former federal riding of Brampton-Springdale. He was the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of International Trade and Minister of Veteran Affairs.