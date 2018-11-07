

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A parole officer is recommending Marco Muzzo, who was convicted in a drunk driving crash in Vaughan that left three children and their grandfather dead, be granted day parole as he awaits a decision from the Parole Board of Canada on Wednesday morning.

The 32-year-old was sentenced in March 2016 to 10 years behind bars in connection with a collision that left nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison Neville-Lake, two-year-old Milly Neville-Lake, and 65-year-old Gary Neville dead.

“I don’t and won’t get a chance of parole from the life sentence of misery and despair,” the children’s mother Jennifer Neville-Lake said at the hearing on Wednesday. “ The house is quiet, I only hear myself breathe and the heartache I live with every day.”

The deadly crash took place in September 2015. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured as Muzzo sped through a stop sign in his Jeep Cherokee and smashed into the family’s mini-van.

Muzzo was on his way home from the Toronto airport at the time after returning from Miami, where he celebrated his bachelor party.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, a police officer, who was called to the scene, said Muzzo had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had urinated himself.

A toxicologist discovered that Muzzo was about three times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption while behind the wheel.

Muzzo is eligible for day parole on Friday, full parole in May and statutory release on June 18, 2022, according to Correctional Service Canada.

A hearing before the Parole Board of Canada is underway in Gravenhurst, Ont. The board is expected to make a decision regarding day parole and full parole for Muzzo at the hearing.