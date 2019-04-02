

The Canadian Press





MP Tony Clement says he will not seek re-election, citing a desire to continue a “better lived life.”

Clement was booted from the Conservative caucus after admitting to having had inappropriate online relationships with more than one woman.

In a statement today, Clement says his personal life is back on track after the “personal crisis” he says he created, but that he won't run again in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

The now-independent MP says he will complete his current term.

In November, Clement asked the RCMP to investigate after he admitted to sending sexually explicit images to what he believed was a “consenting female,” but later learned was an online account being run by “foreign actors” trying to extort him for 50,000 euros.

Two men in Africa's Ivory Coast have been charged with trying to blackmail him.