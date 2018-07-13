

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A section of southbound Allen Road will be closed this weekend due to the ongoing construction of the Eglinton Crosstown transit project.

All southbound lanes will be closed from Lawrence to Eglinton avenues between 11 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

The city says that the closure is necessary to accommodate the construction of a utility service across the southbound off ramp just north of Eglinton Avenue.

“This work is an integral component of the Metrolinx construction of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit system's Cedarvale Station,” a news release from the city states.

During the closures, the city will be re-timing the traffic signals on parallel roads to help improve the flow of traffic.

Nonetheless, the city is advising drivers that they are likely to encounter “some delays.”