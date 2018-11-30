

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





School officials are set to rename a section of C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute after 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry, who drowned on a school trip to Algonquin Park last year.

Perry was with students and teachers in Algonquin’s Big Trout Lake on July 15, 2017, when officials said he disappeared beneath the water and did not resurface.

His body was recovered by search and rescue divers the next day.

The investigation revealed that Perry was not wearing a life jacket at the time he was last seen.

In the days that followed the drowning, the boy’s father confirmed Perry and his other son, who was also on the field trip, did not know how to swim.

The school board later revealed that Perry and 15 other students on the trip had not passed the required swim test.

More than one year later, a teacher tasked with organizing and supervising the trip, Nicholas Mills, was charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death in connection with the incident.

A wing of C.W. Jeffreys will host the renaming ceremony on Friday afternoon. Members of Perry’s family are expected to attend.