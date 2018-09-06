

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Part of King Street has once again been closed to traffic for the Toronto International Film Festival, this time in spite of a pilot project meant to expedite the movement of streetcars along the busy corridor.

King Street has been completely closed from Spadina Avenue to University Avenue to accommodate a street festival that coincides with the first weekend of TIFF.

The closure began early Thursday and will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, the 504 King and 514 Cherry streetcars will be diverting via Queen Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street (eastbound) and between York Street and Spadina Avenue (westbound).

"Festival Street is where everyone can access the excitement of TIFF and experience the city's largest celebration of film. Of course, this could not be possible without the support of Torontonians, the commuters and our partners at the City of Toronto," TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey said in a press release. "The excitement of festival is something we want to share with the entire city with free screenings, musical performances and the impactful Share Her Journey Rally – just some of the highlights to expect – and we invite everyone to join us."

Closure comes despite King Street Pilot

This is the fifth consecutive year that King Street has been closed for the first weekend of TIFF, a practice that has become increasingly controversial of late.

In 2017, the TTC did object to the closure but the city went ahead with it anyway. Mayor John Tory also told CP24 last September that the closure was “unlikely” to be allowed this year due to the King Street Pilot.

“With the King Street changes that are coming in terms of trying to move the transit vehicles better, you are unlikely to see this sort of thing next year because King Street will have changed in a way that probably won’t allow this to happen,” Tory said at the time.

The city says that police will be positioned at key intersections “to assist with traffic flow” during the closure. They also say that TTC ambassadors will be on hand to provide information to riders about the diversion.

TIFF's festival street attracts more than 150,000 people annually, according to officials.