Part of Toronto's Union Station evacuated after man allegedly sprayed bear spray at people
Published Monday, January 22, 2024 9:27PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2024 9:34PM EST
A part of Toronto’s Union Station was evacuated Monday night after a man allegedly sprayed bear spray at people.
The incident happened on the concourse level, Toronto police said in a post on X, at around 8:30 p.m.
Officers said there are no reported injuries. They add the suspect fled the scene.
Police are only describing the suspect as a tall man with long blonde hair who was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
More to come. This is a developing story…